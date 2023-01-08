No. 2 Houston 72, Cincinnati 59

Roberts 7-16 0-0 14, J.Walker 8-14 4-4 21, Mark 4-10 0-0 10, Sasser 7-15 0-0 16, Shead 2-8 0-0 5, Arceneaux 2-2 0-0 4, Francis 1-2 0-0 2, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 4-4 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason