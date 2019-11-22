No. 2 Baylor women beat Lamar 90-28 for 34th win in row

WACO, Texas (AP) — Graduate transfer Erin DeGrate scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith added 18 on 8-of-8 shooting and Queen Egbo had another double-double as No. 2 and defending national champion Baylor won its 34th game in a row, 90-28 over Lamar on Thursday night.

Playing for the second time in three nights, all 10 players who got in the game scored for the Lady Bears (5-0). All played pretty much a half, with DeGrate’s season-high 21 minutes the most, and 19 the fewest by anyone.

Egbo had 12 points and 10 points in 19 minutes for her second double-double in a row. Te’a Cooper had 12 points with three 3-pointers.

Angel Hastings had 13 points for Lamar (1-3), which shot 18 percent overall (10 of 57) and was outrebounded 45-12. Leading scorer Amber Vidal, who was averaging 16.3 points a game, scored just 2 points while making only 1 of 16 shots.

Lamar had its only lead when Hastings hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-4 just over 2 minutes into the game, and were down only one point before Egbo’s jumper started a 16-0 run over the final 6½ minutes of the first quarter to make it 24-7.

BIG PICTURE

Lamar: First-year head coach Aqua Franklin and the Cardinals lost 70 percent of the team’s scoring from last year’s Southland Conference champions.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have won 44 home games in a row, and have won their last 54 home games against non-conference opponents. ... Baylor shot 68 percent from the field (36 of 53). ... Baylor did struggle with ball control, its 21 turnovers being one more than the team’s average.

UP NEXT

Lamar hosts Louisiana-Lafayette Monday.

Baylor heads to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play three games in the in the Paradise Jam. The Lady Bears play Washington State on Thanksgiving Day.

