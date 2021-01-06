No. 2 Baylor is 10-0 after 76-61 win over Oklahoma STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 11:47 p.m.
1 of7 Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) taps the ball away from Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, right, passes the ball as Baylor guard Mark Vital, left defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless, right, reaches for the ball as he is fouled by Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Baylor guard Mark Vital, left, blocks the shot attempt by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Oklahoma forward Victor Iwuakor, left, passes the ball as he is defended by Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath, center, defends and Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) is fouled by Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) on the three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 17 points, Matthew Mayer had 16 and No. 2 Baylor improved to 10-0 for only the fifth time in team history. The Bears led throughout in a 76-61 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Teague had eight points with two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game, helping push Baylor to an early 16-2 lead. Mayer had consecutive baskets 33 seconds apart to ignite a half-ending 14-2 run after the Sooners (6-3, 2-2 Big 12) had moved within five late in the first half.
STEPHEN HAWKINS