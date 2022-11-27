No. 19 UCLA 81, Bellarmine 60

Hopf 6-11 0-1 16, Pfriem 2-6 0-0 5, Suder 1-7 0-0 2, Tipton 3-6 0-0 8, Wieland 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 8-14 2-3 20, Fairman 0-3 1-2 1, Hatton 0-0 0-0 0, DeVault 1-2 0-0 3, Hacker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 3-6 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason