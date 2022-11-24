No. 19 UCLA 100, Pepperdine 53

Coulibaly 3-5 0-0 6, Lewis 4-8 1-2 10, Porter 1-6 0-0 2, Mallette 5-13 0-0 13, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 8, Zidek 5-14 2-3 13, Moore 0-3 1-2 1, Pitre 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 4-7 53.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason