No. 19 Texas 91, Rio Grande 55
Rhea 2-5 0-1 4, Dibiamaka 2-9 0-0 4, Freeman 4-12 1-2 10, Johnson 2-5 8-14 13, Levi 0-8 2-3 2, Butler 4-13 0-0 10, Lawrence-Anderson 0-4 4-4 4, R.Nelson 0-4 0-0 0, Raines 2-4 0-1 4, Gaines 1-2 0-1 2, Bratton 1-2 0-0 2, McClain 0-1 0-0 0, Mora 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-70 15-26 55.
Brown 2-9 7-9 11, K.Jones 6-7 2-2 14, Sims 1-3 2-6 4, Coleman 6-10 3-4 17, Ramey 7-12 4-5 20, Liddell 4-6 0-0 10, Cunningham 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 2-3 2-3 7, Hamm 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 31-55 22-34 91.
Halftime_Texas 45-29. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 4-22 (Butler 2-7, Johnson 1-3, Freeman 1-5, Dibiamaka 0-1, Lawrence-Anderson 0-2, Levi 0-2, Raines 0-2), Texas 7-17 (Liddell 2-3, Ramey 2-4, Coleman 2-5, Williams 1-1, Cunningham 0-1, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Levi, Raines. Rebounds_Rio Grande 35 (Johnson, Lawrence-Anderson 7), Texas 52 (Brown 10). Assists_Rio Grande 3 (Johnson, Butler, Lawrence-Anderson 1), Texas 15 (Ramey 6). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 27, Texas 23.