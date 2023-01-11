No. 19 Oklahoma 89, Texas Tech 79

Liz Scott 4-7 5-6 13, Llanusa 8-14 1-2 20, Robertson 4-8 0-0 10, Tot 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 6-10 0-0 13, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Culliton 2-3 0-0 4, Joens 0-3 0-0 0, Reyna Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Vann 8-16 3-4 19, Totals 35-73 11-14 89
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason