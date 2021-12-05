No. 19 Iowa St. wins grinding game against Creighton, 64-58 ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 5, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored a season-high 16 points, Izaiah Brockington had all 12 of his points in the second half and No. 19 Iowa State stayed unbeaten with a grinding 64-58 victory over Creighton on Saturday night.
The Cyclones (8-0), who have a new coach in T.J. Otzelberger and an overhauled roster after going 2-22 last season, extended their best start since opening 9-0 in 2015-16.