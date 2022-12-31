No. 18 TCU 67, Texas Tech 61

Batcho 1-1 0-2 2, Obanor 2-7 2-4 6, Harmon 4-14 3-6 13, Isaacs 6-14 0-0 17, Tyson 3-6 2-2 8, Washington 1-3 1-1 3, Allen 4-5 1-3 9, Jennings 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 9-18 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason