No. 18 Gonzaga 77, Washington 60

K.Brooks 6-12 0-1 14, Meah 3-3 0-0 6, Bajema 4-9 2-2 12, Bey 3-8 0-0 8, Fuller 4-10 4-4 13, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Menifield 2-5 1-2 5, Grant 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 7-9 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason