No. 18 Arkansas stays hot, gets 1st win at Florida since '95

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae scored 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer with a little more than minute remaining, and No. 18 Arkansas beat Florida 82-74 on Tuesday night for its first win in Gainesville since 1995.
The Razorbacks won for the 12th time in 13 games and ended a 14-game skid in the O'Connell Center. Notae, Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams had a lot do with ending the losing streak.