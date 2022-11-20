Skip to main content
Sports

No. 18 Arizona 86, Long Beach St. 64

Bambrick 5-10 1-2 14, Berry 4-10 1-1 9, Hamilton-Fisher 3-10 0-0 9, Harris 6-9 0-0 12, Jeskeova 1-4 0-0 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Ka 0-1 0-0 0, Shoff 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 3-5 0-0 9, Chung 0-1 5-8 5, Tucker 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 24-52 7-11 64

ARIZONA (4-0)

Martinez 7-9 2-6 19, Reese 5-11 3-3 14, Fields 3-8 3-7 10, Loville 7-17 1-4 18, Pellington 5-10 5-5 15, Nnaji 1-1 0-0 2, Conner 1-2 0-0 3, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 2, Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 31-61 14-25 86

Long Beach St. 16 23 13 12 64
Arizona 10 30 18 28 86

3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 9-15 (Bambrick 3-3, Berry 0-1, Hamilton-Fisher 3-4, Harris 0-1, Jeskeova 0-2, Murphy 3-4), Arizona 10-22 (Martinez 3-3, Reese 1-1, Fields 1-3, Loville 3-9, Pellington 0-2, Conner 1-2, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 1-1). Assists_Long Beach St. 14 (Bambrick 3, Berry 3, Harris 3), Arizona 21 (Pellington 4, Pueyo 4). Fouled Out_Long Beach St. Harris. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 21 (Berry 4, Jeskeova 4), Arizona 43 (Martinez 9, Reese 9). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 20, Arizona 13. Technical Fouls_Arizona Fields 1. A_6,898.

More for you
Written By