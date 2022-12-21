Skip to main content
No. 18 Arizona 78, Texas-Arlington 59

Martinez 5-7 3-4 13, Reese 4-12 1-2 10, Fields 2-5 4-6 10, Loville 3-7 1-2 8, Pellington 5-8 0-0 10, Nnaji 1-1 4-6 6, Clark 2-2 0-0 4, Conner 2-5 0-0 5, Gilbert 3-8 0-1 6, Hylton 2-5 0-0 4, Pueyo 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 30-63 13-21 78

TEXAS-ARLINGTON ()

Jacobs 7-11 1-3 15, Smith 2-3 0-2 5, Benjamin 0-6 0-0 0, Goudeau 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 4-9 3-3 12, Gipson 0-1 4-4 4, Washington 1-3 4-4 6, White 4-12 4-6 13, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, SanFilippo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 16-22 59

Arizona 21 28 14 15 78
Texas-Arlington 8 23 9 19 59

3-Point Goals_Arizona 5-13 (Martinez 0-1, Reese 1-2, Fields 2-3, Loville 1-2, Conner 1-2, Gilbert 0-2, Hylton 0-1), Texas-Arlington 3-11 (Smith 1-2, Benjamin 0-2, Goudeau 0-1, Jones 1-2, White 1-4). Assists_Arizona 21 (Gilbert 4), Texas-Arlington 10 (White 4). Fouled Out_Arizona Nnaji. Rebounds_Arizona 47 (Martinez 9, Nnaji 9), Texas-Arlington 26 (Turner 6). Total Fouls_Arizona 25, Texas-Arlington 18. Technical Fouls_Arizona Conner 1. A_1,109.

