No. 17 Texas Tech rolls past Troy 80-46 in replacement game

Texas Tech's Mac McClung (0) shootsover Troy's Kieffer Punter (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Mac McClung scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half for No. 17 Texas Tech, which led big early and beat Troy 80-46 on Friday night in a replacement game for both teams.

The Red Raiders (3-1) were supposed to play St. John's this week before the New York City school balked at making the trip to Texas as coronavirus infections surge. The Trojans (1-2) couldn't go to Wake Forest because of COVID-19 issues for the Demon Deacons.

The coaches made the quick adjustment through Texas ties going back years. Chris Beard of the Red Raiders once served as an assistant at Texas Tech while Scott Cross, in his second season at Troy, spent 20 years at Texas-Arlington.

Kyler Edwards had 14 points and four assists and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13 points as Texas Tech won the second meeting between the schools nine years after a five-point win by the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

Kam Woods had 13 points as the only double-figure scorer for Troy, which was playing a ranked opponent for the first time in two years and is still looking for its first victory over a Top 25 team.

McClung, who tied for the game with five assists, hit a 3-pointer to start a 17-0 run for a 29-9 lead, the surge fueled by three straight turnovers from the Trojans, who had 22 turnovers and were outscored 31-4 on points off turnovers.

The Georgetown transfer hit another 3 during the run and finished 4 of 8 from long range coming off an 0-for-6 showing in a 64-53 loss to Houston in a Top 25 matchup.

Texas Tech was at 58% from deep after shooting 22% against Houston. Troy made just two of 20 from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Troy: There's a small consolation in the middle of a stretch of five straight road games to start the season for the Trojans, who at least can say they're going home to Alabama. Troy was supposed to open at home against Middle Georgia State, but that game was canceled by COVID-19 issues. The two remaining away games are at UAB and North Alabama. The home opener is Dec. 16 against Samford.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders took control early after a slow start cost them against the Cougars, who surged past Texas Tech in the poll, jumping seven spots to No. 10. Texas Tech trailed Troy for just 27 seconds, going ahead for good on a 3-pointer from McClung less than four minutes in. The Red Raiders shot 64% in the first half, and a 7-0 spurt gave them their biggest lead of the first half at 47-20 just before the break. The biggest lead was 37 (75-38) late in the second half.

TEXAS TIES

Cross was fired at Texas-Arlington after the 2017-18 season and replaced by one of Beard’s Texas Tech assistants, Chris Ogden. Cross had just finished a third straight 20-win season and fifth overall in 12 seasons leading the UTA program.

UP NEXT

Troy: Scheduled to visit UAB on Sunday.

Texas Tech: Grambling is scheduled to visit Sunday.

