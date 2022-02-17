No. 17 Florida women hold off Arkansas 76-67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kiara Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Emanuely de Oliveira added 15 points and eight rebounds and No. 17 Florida beat Arkansas 76-67 on Thursday night.

Florida led by 19 points early in the fourth quarter but went without a field goal for the final six minutes as Arkansas used a 10-0 run to pull within 69-60. The Razorback wouldn't get closer than eight points the rest of the way as Smith made two of Florida's seven free throws in the final 1:04 to help seal it.