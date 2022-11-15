No. 17 Baylor 58, SMU 55

Embry 7-13 1-2 16, Wilkinson 5-12 0-0 10, Bradley 5-13 1-1 11, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 4-10 2-2 12, Bayliss 0-0 0-0 0, Brow 0-5 0-0 0, Perry 1-4 0-0 3, Pitts 1-5 0-0 2, Peterson 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 23-65 5-7 55
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason