No. 16 UCLA 63, No. 13 Kentucky 53

Bona 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 1-6 1-2 3, Campbell 7-17 1-1 15, Clark 6-11 3-6 15, Jaquez 9-19 1-2 19, Singleton 3-5 0-0 8, Etienne 0-0 1-4 1, Nwuba 1-1 0-0 2, McClendon 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-15 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason