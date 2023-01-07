No. 16 Duke 65, Boston College 64

Mitchell 4-6 6-7 14, Whitehead 6-12 2-2 18, Filipowski 5-14 5-5 15, Young 2-5 3-3 7, Proctor 2-10 0-0 6, Blakes 1-3 0-0 2, Lively 1-1 1-2 3, Grandison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 17-19 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason