No. 16 Baylor wins 31-24 as Texas again blows big lead

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor tight end Ben Sims had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter before Abram Smith spun away for a 32-yard scamper to the end zone in a 31-24 win Saturday, when the 16th-ranked Bears became the third team in a row to overcome a double-digit deficit to beat Texas.
The handoff to the sweeping Sims for a score with 12:48 left put the Bears (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) back ahead for the first time since the first quarter. Texas then had a failed fake punt attempt, setting up Smith's nifty run three plays later when he took a quick pitch left, reversed field after spinning away from a defender and ran all the way to the end zone.