Sports

No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24

Texas 14 0 7 3 24
Baylor 10 0 7 14 31
First Quarter

TEX_Moore 10 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 12:34.

BAY_Sneed 6 pass from T.Thornton (Hankins kick), 7:32.

BAY_FG Hankins 38, :56.

TEX_Worthy 63 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), :22.

Third Quarter

TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:49.

BAY_Bohanon 6 run (Hankins kick), 4:45.

Fourth Quarter

BAY_Sims 1 run (Hankins kick), 12:48.

BAY_A.Smith 32 run (Hankins kick), 7:59.

TEX_FG Dicker 27, 4:41.

___

TEX BAY
First downs 18 23
Total Net Yards 382 427
Rushes-yards 29-102 42-199
Passing 280 228
Punt Returns 1-4 1-2
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-43
Interceptions Ret. 2-42 1-40
Comp-Att-Int 23-38-1 19-32-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Punts 3-33.333 2-51.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 1-10
Time of Possession 27:05 32:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas, B.Robinson 17-43, C.Thompson 5-31, R.Johnson 5-23, J.Davis 1-3, Dicker 1-2. Baylor, A.Smith 20-113, Ebner 12-66, Bohanon 5-27, Sims 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 3), Estrada 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Texas, C.Thompson 23-38-1-280. Baylor, Bohanon 18-31-2-222, Thornton 1-1-0-6.

RECEIVING_Texas, Washington 7-70, Moore 5-64, Worthy 4-115, Brewer 3-15, Wiley 2-13, B.Robinson 1-4, K.Robinson 1-(minus 1). Baylor, Sneed 8-94, Thornton 5-54, A.Smith 2-33, Estrada 2-17, Sims 1-28, Yates 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baylor, Hankins 50.