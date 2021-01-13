No. 15 Ohio St women snap Iowa's 42-game home winning streak Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 7:38 p.m.
1 of6 Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo, left, fights for a loose ball with Ohio State guard Madison Greene, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Ohio State players celebrate on the court after their 84-82 overtime victory over Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Iowa forward Logan Cook drives to the basket past Ohio State guard Rikki Harris, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ohio State won 84-82 in overtime. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5) passes around Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Ohio State guard Madison Greene (0) drives to the basket past Iowa guard McKenna Warnock (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket between Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller (10) and forward Tanaya Beacham, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Madison Greene had 20 points and a career-high six steals, Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each added 18 points and No. 15 Ohio State beat Iowa 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday to snap the Hawkeyes' 42-game home winning streak.
Iowa had not lost in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since a 92-74 defeat against Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. It was the second-longest active streak at home behind Baylor's 61.