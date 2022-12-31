No. 15 Iowa St. 81, Texas Tech 58

Soares 5-9 4-4 14, Donarski 7-18 6-6 21, Fritz 0-3 1-2 1, Joens 8-12 5-6 22, Ryan 4-9 6-6 15, Diew 1-5 0-0 3, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-2 3-3 5, Totals 26-58 25-27 81
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason