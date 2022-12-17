No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90

Timme 12-18 5-8 29, Watson 7-13 2-3 17, Bolton 4-11 2-2 11, Hickman 5-8 2-2 13, Strawther 5-9 0-1 11, Smith 5-6 0-1 12, Sallis 0-2 2-2 2, Gregg 1-1 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-70 13-19 100.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason