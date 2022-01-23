No. 15 Baylor hits 12 3s in 87-61 win over No. 7 Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lewis scored 24 points with six made 3-pointers, Queen Egbo had 14 points while setting a career high with 20 rebounds and No. 15 Baylor beat seventh-ranked Iowa State 87-61 on Sunday, handing the Cyclones' their second consecutive loss.

Sarah Andrews added 18 points with four 3-pointers and NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points for the Bears (13-4, 3-2 Big 12), including the last seven points of their 19-0 run late in the third quarter.

It was the second loss in five days by the Cyclones (16-3, 5-2) to the No. 15 team. They lost Wednesday at home to Texas, which was tied with Baylor in the No. 15 spot in the weekly AP Top 25.

Baylor got its first win over a ranked team for first-year coach Nicki Collen. The Bears are 8-0 at home this season, and have won 15 in a row in the Ferrell Center since Iowa State won there last January to end a 61-game home winning streak that dated back to February 2017.

Ashley Joens, who missed the Texas game because of Big 12 health and safety protocols, returned to the lineup and led Iowa State with 19 points. Joens missed her first five shots before a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the end of the first quarter that put the Cyclones up 13-12. That was their last lead.

Egbo had two free throws and a jumper, and Smith had a jumper as Baylor scored the first six points of the second quarter and went on to outscore the Cyclones 27-15 before halftime. Lewis made three 3s and had 13 points over the final 6:43 of the first half.

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw finished with 11 points for Iowa State, and Beatriz Jordao 10.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: With a win, the Cyclones would have taken over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings since 14th-ranked Oklahoma lost at Kansas State earlier Sunday. ... Aubrey Joens, the sophomore and younger sister of Ashley who was averaging 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game, also missed the Texas game. Aubrey also returned but played only four minutes and missed her only shot.

Baylor: The Bears had 26 assists on their 32 made baskets, and hit 12-of-21 3-pointers. ... After outscoring Iowa State 27-15 in the second quarter, Baylor duplicated that exactly in the third quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State will slip in the new poll Monday, likely out of the top 10 for the first time in three weeks. The Bears had been in the top 10 for 137 consecutive polls before dropping below that mark three weeks ago. Wins at No. 14 Oklahoma and a dominting victory over the Cyclones could get Baylor back in the top 10.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Kansas on Wednesday night.

Baylor: At Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

