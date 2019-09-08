No. 14 Washington and California delayed due to weather

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 14 Washington's game against California was delayed by extreme weather early in the first quarter Saturday night.

The game was delayed with 9:46 remaining in the first quarter. According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms and lightning were moving from the south toward the Seattle metro area.

Teams cleared the field and fans sitting in metal bleacher sections of Husky Stadium were encouraged to seek shelter.

The game was scoreless.

___

