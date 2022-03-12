No. 14 Texas Tech survives Oklahoma 56-55 in Big 12 semis DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer March 11, 2022 Updated: March 12, 2022 12:17 a.m.
1 of8 Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) beats Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) to a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 11, 2022. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mark Adams wasn't about to use any sort of flowery poetry to describe No. 14 Texas Tech's 56-55 victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals Friday night, instead describing the entire 40 minutes as “ugly.”
Then again, it looks a lot prettier when you come out on top.