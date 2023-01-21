No. 14 TCU 83, No. 2 Kansas 60

Miller 2-5 1-2 5, O'Bannon 2-5 0-0 5, Lampkin 2-4 4-4 8, Baugh 4-10 2-2 11, Miles 5-11 3-3 15, Cork 4-6 1-3 9, Wells 7-8 0-0 17, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Coles 3-4 2-2 9. Totals 31-57 13-16 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason