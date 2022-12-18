No. 14 Iowa St women use balance to defeat No. 25 Villanova

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Emily Ryan had 16 points in a balanced Iowa State attack and missed a triple-double by a rebound and the No. 14 Cyclones defeated No. 25 Villanova 74-62 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Sunday.
Ashley Joens had 17 points and 10 rebounds as she became in the leader in games played for the Cyclones (8-2) with 136. Ryan finished with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Stephanie Soares also had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Denae Fritz had a career-high 13 points and Lexi Donarski scored 10.