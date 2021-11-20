Skip to main content
No. 14 Brigham Young 34, Georgia Southern 17

BYU 7 13 7 7 34
Georgia Southern 3 14 0 0 17
First Quarter

GASO_FG Raynor 38, 7:13.

BYU_Katoa 5 run (Oldroyd kick), 3:15.

Second Quarter

BYU_P.Nacua 5 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 14:56.

GASO_L.Wright 3 run (Raynor kick), 10:17.

GASO_L.Wright 11 run (Raynor kick), 6:25.

BYU_FG Oldroyd 39, 4:56.

BYU_FG Oldroyd 38, :46.

Third Quarter

BYU_Allgeier 1 run (Oldroyd kick), 10:03.

Fourth Quarter

BYU_P.Nacua 29 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 10:38.

___

BYU GASO
First downs 26 19
Total Net Yards 508 268
Rushes-yards 40-196 37-146
Passing 312 122
Punt Returns 0-0 2-12
Kickoff Returns 2-20 4-61
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-28-0 11-15-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 2-53.5 5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-60 5-44
Time of Possession 29:23 30:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_BYU, Allgeier 25-136, Hall 5-21, P.Nacua 2-20, Katoa 4-16, G.Romney 1-9, (Team) 3-(minus 6). Georgia Southern, L.Wright 14-50, J.White 9-38, Jones 5-36, Cigelske 8-20, Hood 1-2.

PASSING_BYU, Hall 17-28-0-312. Georgia Southern, Cigelske 11-14-1-122, Jones 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING_BYU, G.Romney 5-87, P.Nacua 5-83, S.Nacua 3-68, K.Hill 2-65, Wake 1-7, Allgeier 1-2. Georgia Southern, L.Wright 5-43, Jones 2-22, B.Johnson 1-28, McAfee 1-16, Hood 1-15, Burgess 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.