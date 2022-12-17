No. 13 Utah 92, UC Riverside 45

Bryant 4-8 0-0 8, Atchley 1-4 0-0 3, Finau 6-12 0-0 15, Marshall 0-7 2-2 2, Webster 3-9 0-0 8, Blount 3-9 2-2 8, Tillery 0-5 0-0 0, Aikins 0-1 1-4 1, Matarranz 0-4 0-0 0, Morse 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 5-8 45
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason