No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Derek Culver had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 12 West Virginia to a 66-57 victory over Kansas State on Saturday, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win.

Huggins earned his 877th career win to move past Kentucky's Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I.

The Mountaineers (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday, improved to 11-0 at home and ended a three-game losing streak to Kansas State.

Culver, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, went to the locker room in pain early in the second half after his right elbow collided with Kansas State's Montavious Murphy. Culver returned to the game wearing a sleeve on his arm a short time later and completed his fifth double-double of the season.

Sean McNeil made a pair of free throws to cap a 9-0 run that gave the Mountaineers their largest lead, 49-35, with nine minutes remaining. Kansas State got no closer than eight points the rest of the game.

David Sloan scored 13 points and Xavier Sneed added 11 for Kansas State (9-12, 2-6).

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State has lost five straight games on the road. The Wildcats made 58% of their field goals in beating West Virginia 84-68 at home on Jan. 18 but shot 37% (18 of 49) on Saturday.

West Virginia has allowed an average of 54 points in its last five home games, 14 points less than its last four road games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia could drop a spot or two in the AP Top 25 after the loss at Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts top-ranked Baylor on Monday

West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday

