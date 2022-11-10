No. 12 Texas 82, Houston Christian 31

Hofman 1-2 0-0 2, Maring 2-8 0-0 4, Bazil 0-12 0-0 0, Klanjscek 1-6 0-0 3, Long 1-8 0-0 2, King 1-6 0-2 2, Moore 3-7 0-0 8, Achara 1-2 0-1 2, Thompson 0-3 1-2 1, Proctor 2-4 0-1 4, Arnold 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 13-60 1-6 31.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason