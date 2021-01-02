No. 12 Iowa State beats No. 25 Oregon 34-17 in Fiesta Bowl Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 7:54 p.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and No. 12 Iowa State grinded out a 34-17 victory over No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
The Cyclones (9-3, CFP 10) used their ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession and keep Oregon's offense off the field for long stretches to win their first New Year's Six bowl.