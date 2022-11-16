No. 11 Texas 93, No. 2 Gonzaga 74

Timme 7-10 4-5 18, Watson 3-6 1-3 8, Bolton 3-9 4-4 11, Hickman 3-6 0-0 8, Strawther 4-7 2-5 13, Smith 2-5 2-2 7, Sallis 1-5 2-2 5, Reid 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 15-21 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason