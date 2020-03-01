No. 11 Gonzaga 56, Portland 42
Jenn Wirth 7-15 0-1 14, LeeAnne Wirth 6-10 2-2 14, Loera 0-5 0-0 0, Townsend 2-11 2-2 6, Kayleigh Truong 3-5 0-0 8, Barfield 0-0 0-0 0, Kempton 3-6 0-0 6, Virjoghe 0-2 2-4 2, Forsyth 1-2 0-0 3, Kaylynne Truong 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 6-9 56
Fowler 4-9 0-0 8, Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Andersen 4-11 0-0 10, Andrews 4-14 2-2 10, Muhlheim 3-9 0-0 8, Frawley 1-5 0-0 2, Gorzeman 0-0 0-0 0, Lenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 2-2 42
|Gonzaga
|11
|12
|17
|16
|—
|56
|Portland
|11
|13
|11
|7
|—
|42
3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-13 (Loera 0-1, Townsend 0-3, Truong 2-4, Forsyth 1-2, Truong 1-3), Portland 4-20 (Fowler 0-2, Andersen 2-5, Andrews 0-3, Muhlheim 2-8, Frawley 0-2). Assists_Gonzaga 13 (Truong 4), Portland 11 (Andrews 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 36 (Townsend 3-6), Portland 32 (Fowler 3-8). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 16, Portland 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,709.