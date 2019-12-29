No. 10 UCLA stays unbeaten with 83-59 win over USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Japreece Dean and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 21 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to an 83-59 win over crosstown rival USC on Sunday.

UCLA (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12) kept its undefeated season going and started Pac-12 Conference with a victory. The win extended the best start to a season under coach Cori Close.

Onyenwere also had eight rebounds. Dean, who had eight assists, scored 14 of her 21 points in the third quarter in which UCLA outscored USC 26-16.

Freshman Alissa Pili had a career-high 28 points in the first two quarters for USC (5-4, 0-1), and she was about the only player who found her shooting touch in the first half.

Dean had four points and four assists in the first quarter for UCLA, which built a 24-10 lead over USC.

USC railed early in the third quarter and with three consecutive baskets cut UCLA’s lead to seven points at 38-31. Pili was feeding Angel Jackson the ball down low during that stretch, and Jackson was scoring. The Bruins answered with an 11-0 run, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers by Dean, to build a 49-31 lead it would never relinquish. The Bruins made five 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Dean had a highlight reel play when she flung a pass from the 3-point line down low to Onyenwere, who laid it in. The two combined on nearly the exact same play early in the second quarter, too, with the Trojans unable to break up that pass through the lane.

USC struggled to score and get good shots, shooting just 25.8% from the field in the first half. The Trojans also had 10 turnovers in that span, and just one steal.

Pili scored from inside and outside. She was the lone player the Bruins couldn’t stop in the first half.

Charisma Osborne had a season-high 10 rebounds for UCLA.

BIG PICTURE

USC: It’s imperative for the Trojans to play much better at home this week against Arizona and Arizona State or they’ll dig themselves a difficult hole to climb out of in conference.

UCLA: The Bruins played well in all phases, getting off to a good start in conference and remaining undefeated. It was everything the Bruins needed out of the first conference game.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts Arizona on Friday.

UCLA: Hosts Arizona State on Friday.

