Skip to main content
Sports

No. 10 UCLA 60, Southern Cal 58

Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 4-11 2-2 10, Johnson 4-9 0-0 8, Peterson 4-8 0-0 9, White 3-10 0-0 7, Dixon-Waters 7-7 2-2 16, Hornery 2-2 1-2 6, Thomas 0-5 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 5-6 58.

UCLA (14-2)

Bona 3-5 2-4 8, Campbell 3-14 0-0 8, Clark 5-16 3-3 15, Singleton 3-8 3-4 12, Jaquez 5-13 1-4 12, Andrews 1-2 0-0 3, McClendon 0-0 2-2 2, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 11-17 60.

Halftime_UCLA 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 3-16 (Hornery 1-1, Peterson 1-2, White 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Ellis 0-3), UCLA 9-26 (Singleton 3-7, Campbell 2-7, Clark 2-7, Andrews 1-2, Jaquez 1-3). Rebounds_Southern Cal 26 (Ellis, Peterson 5), UCLA 33 (Bona 10). Assists_Southern Cal 10 (Peterson 3), UCLA 12 (Campbell 5). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 18, UCLA 11. A_13,659 (13,800).

More for you
Written By