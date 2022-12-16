No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56

Bessoir 7-13 0-0 16, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Conti 0-4 4-4 4, Osborne 6-24 1-2 14, Rice 6-18 2-3 14, Iwuala 2-3 0-0 4, Jaquez 1-4 0-0 2, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 24-73 8-11 59
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason