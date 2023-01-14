No. 10 Texas 72, Texas Tech 70

Batcho 0-1 0-0 0, Obanor 3-8 2-4 8, Harmon 3-8 6-8 13, Isaacs 7-19 4-4 23, Tyson 5-9 1-2 12, Aimaq 5-12 1-2 12, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 14-20 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason