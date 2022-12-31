No. 10 Gonzaga 111, Pepperdine 88

Lewis 9-14 0-0 20, Porter 7-12 3-4 17, Basham 7-10 3-3 17, Mallette 4-9 2-3 11, M.Mitchell 5-11 1-2 13, Moore 2-5 0-0 5, Pitre 1-3 0-0 2, Zidek 0-2 2-2 2, Deng 0-1 1-2 1, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 12-16 88.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason