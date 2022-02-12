No. 10 Baylor beats No. 20 Texas 80-63 after losing big man STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2022
WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler had 20 points with four 3-pointers and 10th-ranked Baylor, after losing big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome left knee injury, went on to beat No. 20 Texas 80-63 on Saturday.
Flagler made his first five shots, including three 3s, while scoring 13 points in the first half when Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) had two huge spurts — first a 12-0 run, and later a stretch of 13 consecutive points.
