No. 1 South Carolina 76, Texas A&M 34

Patty 0-4 0-0 0, Bowles 3-15 0-0 8, Kay Kay Green 2-8 1-2 5, Jones 1-10 2-3 4, Kindred 0-1 0-0 0, Malone 3-4 2-4 8, McKinzie Green 1-3 0-0 2, Petticord 2-6 2-2 7, Totals 12-51 7-11 34
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason