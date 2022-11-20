No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 2 Stanford 71, OT

Boston 7-13 0-0 14, Saxton 1-3 0-2 2, Beal 2-7 1-4 7, Cooke 3-13 7-9 13, Fletcher 3-6 0-0 6, Amihere 3-7 3-4 9, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Cardoso 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Feagin 1-1 2-2 4, Hall 4-8 2-2 12, Totals 28-73 15-23 76
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason