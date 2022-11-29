No. 1 South Carolina 73, No. 15 UCLA 64

Bessoir 4-14 0-0 10, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Conti 2-8 1-3 6, Osborne 6-18 10-11 24, Rice 6-13 4-5 16, Jaquez 1-4 2-4 4, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 21-65 17-23 64
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason