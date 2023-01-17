No. 1 Houston 80, Tulane 60

Roberts 6-9 3-4 15, J.Walker 3-8 0-0 6, Mark 5-11 0-0 12, Sasser 8-13 0-0 23, Shead 6-10 0-1 14, Sharp 1-2 3-3 6, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 2-2 0-1 4, Arceneaux 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 6-9 80.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason