No. 1 Houston 53, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 48

Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Saxen 2-6 0-2 4, Johnson 5-8 5-6 17, Marciulionis 0-0 0-0 0, Ducas 3-6 0-0 9, Mahaney 5-15 0-0 14, Howell 2-4 0-0 4, Wessels 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 5-8 48.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason