No. 1 Gonzaga overcomes slow start, beats Saint Mary's 73-59 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 12:48 a.m.
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — McKeon Pavilion is typically one of Gonzaga's toughest conference road stops, so it certainly felt strange devoid of all those raucous fans.
Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a slow start with a surge to end the first half, pulling away late to beat rival Saint Mary's 73-59 on Saturday night for its 18th straight victory spanning the past two seasons.