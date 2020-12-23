No. 1 Gonzaga beats Northwestern State for 2nd night in row NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 12:21 a.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga was coasting to another victory over Northwestern State, but then suddenly found itself in a dogfight and had to rely on star forward Drew Timme to seal the win.
Timme had 25 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs held off a late challenge to beat Northwestern State 95-78 on Tuesday for the second night in a row.
