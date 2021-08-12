Nimmo drives in 4, Stroman strong, Mets beat Nats 4-1 LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 3:52 p.m.
1 of8 New York Mets' Marcus Stroman, left, and Jonathan Villar, center, greet Brandon Nimmo (9) after he hit a three-run homer during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) watches as a home run hit by New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo goes over the fence during the second inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 New York Mets' Dominic Smith reacts after advancing to second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 New York Mets' Marcus Stroman reacts after successfully bunting during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run homer and drove in all the Mets’ runs, Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth inning and New York beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
The four RBIs tied a career high for Nimmo, who homered in the second against Sean Nolin (0-1) and singled in the fourth to make it 4-0.