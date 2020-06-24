Nimes signs goalkeeper Reynet from relegated Toulouse

NIMES, France (AP) — French soccer club Nimes signed goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet from relegated Toulouse on Wednesday.

Nimes said in a statement that the 29-year-old Reynet joined on a two-year deal.

Reynet has made 172 appearances in the first division and will replace Paul Bernardoni, who earlier this month transferred to Angers.

Nimes narrowly avoided relegation to the second division. It was in 18th place — the relegation-playoff position — when the league was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toulouse finished last and was relegated along with next-to-last Amiens. Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion.

On Tuesday, clubs voted to maintain the top division at 20 teams for the 2020-21 season, a move that ended Amiens’ and Toulouse’s hopes of avoiding relegation. The demoted teams had proposed a 22-team league next season.

